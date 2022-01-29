David Warner has quite a sarcastic reaction to Daniil Medvedev's argument with the chair umpire during the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022. The Russian tennis star was heard shouting at the official and the video of the incident went viral on social media. Needless to say, the incident evoked a lot of reactions. Now David Warner also posted his tweet about the same and here's what he had to say.

I can only imagine what would happen if this was me 😂😂😂 https://t.co/REiJfsRWvM — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)