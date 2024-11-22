Harshit Rana shined on his Test debut for India during IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth when the pacer knocked over dangerous Travis Head with a peach of a delivery. Rana managed to find the outside of Head's bat and hit the off-stump, dismantling the bails, much to the joy of Team India. Head scored 11 off 13 balls, which included two fours. Jasprit Bumrah Shines With Three Early Wickets During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024, Picks Up Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, and Steve Smith’s Wicket to Hand Visitors Advantage.

Harshit Rana Castles Travis Head

