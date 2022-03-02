Deepak Chahar, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 14 crores, is set to miss a major part of IPL 2022. The fast-bowler sustained an injury during the India vs West Indies T20I series last month and has not been in action since. Reports state that the swing bowler suffered a muscle tear. His absence would be a huge blow for CSK.

Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the majority of weeks for IPL 2022, CSK is awaiting the report from NCA. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)