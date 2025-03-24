A bizarre incident was spotted during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match. Khaleel Ahmed was bowling with the new ball and that is when he called Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK captain, to consult something. In the video footage of the match, Khaleel was spotted taking out something from his pocket and giving it to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fans on social media, found it suspicious and alleged that Khaleel was tampering the ball. Some fans also defended the act saying it saying Khaleel was giving his finger protector, chewing gum or his ring to Ruturaj and nothing else. MS Dhoni Brushes Off Speculations of Taking On-Field Calls for Chennai Super Kings Captain, Says ‘Ruturaj Gaikwad Was Making 99 Percent Decisions’.

Khaleel Ahmed With Ruturaj Gaikwad

Khaleel Ahmed Alleged For Ball Tampering

During yesterday's match of CSK against MI, Khaleel Ahmed is is found to tamper the ball with Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK had already been banned for 2 years for match fixing in the past. Dhoni looks desperate for a happy farewell this time.#ViratKohli𓃵 #IPL2025 #CSKvsMI #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/pqBXdaQ4Wa — Dharma Watch (@dharma_watch) March 24, 2025

BCCI Must Investigate This

Khaleel Ahmed was doing something to ball with an unknown object then he gave that object to Ruturaj Gaikwad.... Is it BALL TEMPERING👀👀 BCCI must investigate it.....#CSKvsMI Video Credit:- @JioHotstar, @StarSportsIndia & @IPL pic.twitter.com/HlEMYExO1c — Jonas Kahnwald (@JonasKahnwaldOG) March 24, 2025

Ball Tampering!

#CSK was suspended for 2 years , they are back at doing the same illegal things… Ball Tampering this time !! What else to expect from the GFAT (Greatest Fixer of all times) Thala ‼️#IPL2025 #IPL #CSKvsMI #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/HUN75KVdGq — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) March 24, 2025

Fan Explains Khaleel and Ruturaj's Acts

1.Khaleel removes his finger protector 2.rutu gives the ball to him 3.khaleel gives his finger protecter to rutu. 4.Rutu keeps it in his pocket. Brainless choklians 🤣 why would anyone tamper a new ball🤣🤣 Pls repost so rumors don’t spread against csk pic.twitter.com/5e7VSuypH4 — Loyal csk fan (@Loyalcskfan7) March 24, 2025

'Who Would Tamper A New Ball?'

The first thing is that ball tampering didn’t happen in yesterday’s match. And anyway, who would tamper with a new ball? It’s basically useless. Accept the defeat, dude, and face reality.#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/jo94WwsVp6 — Tweet With GPT (@TweetWithGPT) March 24, 2025

