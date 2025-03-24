A bizarre incident was spotted during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match. Khaleel Ahmed was bowling with the new ball and that is when he called Ruturaj Gaikwad, the CSK captain, to consult something. In the video footage of the match, Khaleel was spotted taking out something from his pocket and giving it to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Fans on social media, found it suspicious and alleged that Khaleel was tampering the ball. Some fans also defended the act saying it saying Khaleel was giving his finger protector, chewing gum or his ring to Ruturaj and nothing else. MS Dhoni Brushes Off Speculations of Taking On-Field Calls for Chennai Super Kings Captain, Says ‘Ruturaj Gaikwad Was Making 99 Percent Decisions’.

Khaleel Ahmed With Ruturaj Gaikwad

Khaleel Ahmed Alleged For Ball Tampering

BCCI Must Investigate This

Ball Tampering!

Fan Explains Khaleel and Ruturaj's Acts

'Who Would Tamper A New Ball?'

