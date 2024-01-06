The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match in Big Bash League 2023-24 witnessed a bit of drama when the third umpire pressed the wrong button for a run-out decision. This incident happened in the 3rd over of the second innings when James Vince hit a ball straight back to Imad Wasim, the bowler and the ball ricocheted off his hands and onto the stumps, with Josh Philippe at the other end. The decision was referred and replays showed Philippe's bat was inside the crease when the bails were disturbed. Shockingly, the umpire pressed the 'out' button subsequently. He however made the correct decision soon by pressing the 'not out' button. Ridiculous! Glenn Maxwell's Innovative Shot Over Third Man During Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars BBL 2023-24 Match Goes Viral! (Watch Video).

