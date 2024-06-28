Michael Vaughan had been vocal about the ICC (International Cricket Council) favouring the India National Cricket Team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with the venues and fixtures. Even before the semi-final match, he said it’s unfair to the England National Cricket Team who would have to depend on the ‘favourable’ weather conditions to fight for their place in the final, unlike India who would have anyhow reached the final if it rained at the venue. But after the complete match was played and India dominated in every department Vaughan shared a congratulatory message adding a remark on the pitch - ‘India just so much better on lower slower spinning pitches.’ Replying to his post Ravi Ashwin tried to explain India’s win with a math equation. A typical ‘engineer’ reply won fans hearts. See the posts below. Michael Vaughan Accuses ICC of Favouring India by Scheduling Semi-Final in Guyana, Says 'So Unfair On Others', Also Points Out to Less Covers on Ground Amid Rain Prediction in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semis.

Ravi Ashwin Takes Jibe at Michael Vaughan’s Congratulatory Post

∫ 1 dx = x + C. ∫ a dx = ax+ C. ∫ xn dx = ((xn+1)/(n+1))+C ; n≠1. Hence, India won. 🤝 https://t.co/0xGRGCQtu4 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 27, 2024

