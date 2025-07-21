England are currently leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series against India and will enter the fourth Test in Manchester aiming to seal the series in their favour. Ahead of that they named their playing XI for the Test match. Liam Dawson has come in for injured Shoaib Bashir. While the remainder of the playing XI remains unchanged. Despite playing all three matches, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse retain their place in the playing XI. Gus Atkinson still misses out. 'It Was 11vs2' Harry Brook Opens Up On Tension Between India and England Players At Lord's Ahead of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Says 'It was Good Fun' (Watch Video).

England Playing XI for 4th Test vs India Announced

Our XI for the fourth Test is here 📋 One change from Lord's 👊 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)