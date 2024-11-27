After captaining RCB for three years and qualifying for playoffs for two occasions, Faf du Plessis bids farewell to the franchise as he joins Delhi Capitals who bought him for base price of INR 2 Crore in IPL 2025 mega auction. It was an emotional goodbye for Faf and he shared a post on social media where he penned down a heartfelt note for the RCB fans reflecting on his IPL journey with RCB. Fans loved it and the post went viral on social media. Faf du Plessis Reflects on Joining Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2025, Says ‘Excited To Add Some Value to the Team’ (Watch Video).

Faf du Plessis Reflects On His Journey With RCB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A F D U P L E S S I S (@fafdup)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)