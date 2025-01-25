Fans erupted into chants for Rohit Sharma after Jammu and Kashmir defeated Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday, January 25. The Indian captain was among the many big names in Mumbai's squad for this match but they could not make any impact on this match with Jammu and Kashmir pulling off a five-wicket win over the defending champions. Despite the loss, the fans continued to root for Rohit Sharma and in a viral video, were seen chanting, "Mumbai Cha Raja, Rohit Sharma" (Mumbai's King Rohit Sharma). Jammu and Kashmir Beat Mumbai By Five Wickets In Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Tie Despite Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Returning For Defending Champions in XI.

Fans Chant for Rohit Sharma after Jammu and Kashmir's Win Over Mumbai

Fans chanting for captain Rohit Sharma after the match end 🔥 #ranjitrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/GkdkdP5SI0 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) January 25, 2025

