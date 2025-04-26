Tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir are undeterred by the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which has claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The terrorist attack occurred on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows tourists speaking about the Pahalgam Terror Attack. One woman tourist said that there is no fear among tourists, while another tourist said that the terrorists' plan of breaking India and dividing Indians is not possible. Several tourists also praised Kashmiris for coming out in support of tourists amid the Pahalgam terror attack. One tourist said that his operator, a Kashmiri, made them stay at his place in view of the terrorist attack, while another said that their souls are connected. Pakistan PM Shehbaaz Sharif Makes Appeal for Neutral Probe As India Continues To Garner World Support Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

Tourists Visiting Jammu and Kashmir Praise Kashmiris for Their Support

