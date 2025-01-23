India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's domestic comeback ended on a poor note. The veteran opener, who had struggled to score runs in Test cricket, played in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match for his state team, Mumbai. The right-handed batter was included in place of rising cricketer Ayush Mhatre. During the Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir match, Rohit was dismissed for three runs in Mumbai's Elite Group A Match on Thursday. Following Rohit's dismissal, netizens started questioning his place in the Mumbai team after he replaced in-form young batter Ayush Mhatre. Here are some of the reactions. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Check Out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Other Team India Players' Performances After Their Comeback in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Mumbai Dropped Ayush Mhatre for Rohit Sharma

Netizen Slams Mumbai Team for Including Rohit Sharma Instead of Ayush Mhatre

Fans Question As Mumbai Drop In-Form 17-Year-Old Opener Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre Scored 148 for Mumbai in Their Last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

A Fan Slams Rohit Sharma for Eating up Place

Believe, Ayush Mhatre

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)