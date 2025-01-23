India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma's domestic comeback ended on a poor note. The veteran opener, who had struggled to score runs in Test cricket, played in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match for his state team, Mumbai. The right-handed batter was included in place of rising cricketer Ayush Mhatre. During the Mumbai vs Jammu & Kashmir match, Rohit was dismissed for three runs in Mumbai's Elite Group A Match on Thursday. Following Rohit's dismissal, netizens started questioning his place in the Mumbai team after he replaced in-form young batter Ayush Mhatre. Here are some of the reactions. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Check Out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Other Team India Players' Performances After Their Comeback in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Mumbai Dropped Ayush Mhatre for Rohit Sharma

Mumbai dropped 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre for Rohit Sharma in Ranji Trophy. Ayush Mhatre is the second-highest run scorer for Mumbai this season. 😮 Most runs for Mumbai in Ranji 2024/25: 463 : Shreyas Iyer 408 : Ayush Mhatre* 373 : Siddesh Lad 187 : Suryansh Shedge 186 :… pic.twitter.com/ds2JxUgWHn — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) January 23, 2025

Netizen Slams Mumbai Team for Including Rohit Sharma Instead of Ayush Mhatre

Budding 17 year old opener Ayush Mhatre who scored 148 in last Vijay Hazare Trophy match and a century in his last Ranji match was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy XI to accommodate Rohit Sharma who scored 3. — Prem Doshi 🇮🇳 (@StocksResearch) January 23, 2025

Fans Question As Mumbai Drop In-Form 17-Year-Old Opener Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre scored 116 in the last ranji, and 145(93) in last Vijay hazare trophy match Today dropped https://t.co/1XDL5u6OGe — 🎭 (@Thaveethu_) January 23, 2025

Ayush Mhatre Scored 148 for Mumbai in Their Last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

Ayush Mhatre scored 148 runs for Mumbai in their last ranji trophy match. They dropped him for Rohit sharma. As a Mumbaikar I am truly hurt by this superstar culture pic.twitter.com/0vNWpAI9yw — A (@_shortarmjab_) January 23, 2025

A Fan Slams Rohit Sharma for Eating up Place

what pisses me off more is that he's eating up a place for a talented guy like ayush mhatre, who's been in great form. https://t.co/IO6cA32Kcn — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) January 23, 2025

Believe, Ayush Mhatre

Today, a very young and promising Mumbai opener must be feeling hard done because Rohit Sharma wanted to play domestic cricket (post 10 long years) in search of runs to prolong his Test career by a few more matches. Honestly, it shouldn’t be this way. Believe, Ayush Mhatre ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rRIbB4v8HA — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) January 23, 2025

