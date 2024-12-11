George Linde reveals that he had missed South Africa's team bus before the SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024. The all-rounder was the hero for the South Africa national cricket team as he smashed 48 runs off just 24 balls and later scalped four wickets while giving away only 21 runs to help the Proteas beat Pakistan by 11 runs and gain a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. While speaking at a press conference after the match, the 33-year-old who won Player of the Match award, went on to share that he missed the team bus with the time on his phone being '15 minutes behind.' "As I got out of the hotel, there's the bus leaving," he said while adding that the police escort took him to the bus. SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024: David Miller’s Blitz, George Linde’s Overarching Display Blow Pakistan Away, Seal 11-Run Win for South Africa.

George Linde Reveals ‘Embarrassing’ Story of Missing Team Bus

The cat is out the bag🫢 George Linde may have missed the bus for the match, but he still TURNED UP for the Proteas in a big way, with a “Man of the Match” performance.😃👏🏏 Maybe being late is the secret?🤔😏#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/G7AgZAhHGA — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 11, 2024

