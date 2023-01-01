Wait, Hardik Pandya has a business account? Atleast that is what netizens have been wondering as the all-rounder's Twitter account has a golden tick in place of the standard blue. For the unversed, Twitter badges or ticks have been divided into three categories, represented by three colours-yellow or golden, grey and blue. The silver tick is for official government accounts while the golden or yellow one is for companies and businesses. The standard blue tick is for individuals. After Pandya's account had a golden tick, fans have wondered whether the all-rounder has a business account now. Why BCCI's Twitter Account has Golden or Yellow Tick Instead of Regular Blue? Here's the Answer

Golden Tick on Hardik Pandya's Account:

Wishing you a safe, prosperous and Happy new year ❤️. Hope everybody has a great 2023 👊🥳 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) January 1, 2023

Netizens React to Hardik Pandya's Golden Tick on Twitter:

How?

I thought golden ticks r for businesses.. how u got that??? 🤔 I think No other sports person has that! — Argham (@Edged_nd_taken) December 30, 2022

Hardik Pandya is A Business:

Now yellow tick for businesses on Twitter. And @hardikpandya7 is a business! pic.twitter.com/8KvYELLT9D — Debiprasad ଦେବୀପ୍ରସାଦ (@debiprasadss) December 13, 2022

Was it a Mistake?

Twitter mistakenly gave Business (yellow) tick to Hardik Pandya account. — Satyam Shekhar (@Rohitistic) December 13, 2022

Is it?

This account is verified because it’s an official business on Twitter. — Raghava (@RaghavaTWeet) December 14, 2022

'How Come"

How come Hardik get a business account tick mark on Twitter 🤔 #HardikPandya #Twitter pic.twitter.com/DbpoyBNeI5 — Rockz☜ (@Rockz055) December 13, 2022

