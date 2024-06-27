Georgetown, Guyana Weather Today Live: All eyes on Guyana weather as India takes on England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final. The winner of IND vs ENG semis in Guyana will meet South Africa in the final. However, there is a high percentage of rain chance during the IND vs ENG match in Guyana. Interestingly, the IND vs ENG has no reserve day in case rain plays spoilsport and instead an additional 250 minutes have been reserved for extended playing hours on the same day. The IND vs ENG match starts at 08:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time) which means 10:30 AM in Guyana. Meanwhile, stay on this page to get all the latest updates from Guyana weather today. IND vs ENG Match, Georgetown Guyana Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Clash at Providence Stadium.

In case rain in Guyana persists and no play is possible then India will qualify for the final because they finished on top of their group in the Super Eight stage unlike England. However, fans will be praying that rain in Guyana stays away during the India vs England semi-final match and a full contest takes place. India and England have met four times in the T20 World Cups and the head-to-head is tied at two each. These two sides also met in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 and England won that contest by 10 wickets. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: India vs England Overall Head-to-Head, When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Current Time in Guyana

Georgetown, Guyana Weather Updates Live

India National Cricket Team Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

England National Cricket Team Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.