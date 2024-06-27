India win by 68 wickets! What a win for India. It was feared that rain will play spoilsport but it did not do much damage as India beat England to set up ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 final clash with South Africa. The IND vs SA final takes place in Bridgetown, Barbados. Check out Bridgetown, Barbados weather live below:
Umpires and players are in the middle now and the action is about to begin now. Remember, there is a forecast for rain throughout the day. But the best thing is we are not losing any overs as now.
Good News! Rain has stopped as of now. Groundsmen are working to clear the water from the main pitch cover. The sun is out as well. However, rain forecast for the day stays.
Rain stops play! So as we feared the clouds would have eventually brought the rain with them. It has got heavy now as players walk off the field. The pitch area has been covered as well.
So some of the clouds have brought little rain but umpires have decided to keep the play going on. Doesn't look threatening but appears the clouds are building up and it could start raining anytime.
As the action is underway it is not as bright as it was earlier. There is some cloud cover over the stadium on one side. Remember, the Guyana weather forecast predicts rain in the afternoon as per the local time. Meanwhile, you can follow the India vs England live score updates here.
So, finally toss has taken place in the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final and it is England who have decided to bowl first with apparently an eye on Guyana weather forecast which predicts rain.
It looks absolutely sunny and bright as teams are out doing the pre-match warm-ups. Looks like soon after the inspection we could have a toss as well. Provided it stays dry.
Teams are warming up 🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽#T20WorldCup #INDvsENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/dNz1rGTMJ1— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2024
Georgetown, Guyana Weather Today Live: All eyes on Guyana weather as India takes on England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final. The winner of IND vs ENG semis in Guyana will meet South Africa in the final. However, there is a high percentage of rain chance during the IND vs ENG match in Guyana. Interestingly, the IND vs ENG has no reserve day in case rain plays spoilsport and instead an additional 250 minutes have been reserved for extended playing hours on the same day. The IND vs ENG match starts at 08:00 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time) which means 10:30 AM in Guyana. Meanwhile, stay on this page to get all the latest updates from Guyana weather today. IND vs ENG Match, Georgetown Guyana Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Clash at Providence Stadium.
In case rain in Guyana persists and no play is possible then India will qualify for the final because they finished on top of their group in the Super Eight stage unlike England. However, fans will be praying that rain in Guyana stays away during the India vs England semi-final match and a full contest takes place. India and England have met four times in the T20 World Cups and the head-to-head is tied at two each. These two sides also met in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022 and England won that contest by 10 wickets. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: India vs England Overall Head-to-Head, When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.
Current Time in Guyana
Georgetown, Guyana Weather Updates Live
India National Cricket Team Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.
England National Cricket Team Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley.