A massive rain threat hovers over the India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match, and Dinesh Karthik shared an update on the Guyana weather with fans ahead of the marquee contest. The former cricketer, who is part of the commentary team for T20 World Cup 2024, shared a couple of videos of the Providence Stadium under covers as rain hit the city of Georgetown before the match. As rain lashed the city, the pitch and areas surrounding it were covered, while parts of the outfield were drenched in water. Karthik also shared a positive update on the Guyana weather after the rain stopped with covers being removed. The pitch and areas surrounding it were covered, and the groundsmen were busy clearing out the water. He also added a bit of 'good news', stating that the 'Sun is peeping out.' Georgetown Guyana Weather Updates Live: Rain Starts in the City As We Near Toss Time India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Dinesh Karthik Shares Guyana Weather Update Ahead of IND vs ENG Semi-Final

Not so good at the moment 😞 Rained heavily when we were on our way and it's drizzling now But good news is , the. Sun is peeping out #IndvsEng #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/KMA50Y10ml — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2024

Rain Stops in Guyana, Covers Being Removed At Providence Stadium

I started with bad news , but here's some good news now Sun is out and covers are being removed How QUICK was that 😉😉😉#T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VHHevu9NKN — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)