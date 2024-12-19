Ricky Ponting was born on December 19, 1974 and is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Ricky Ponting played a total of 560 matches for the Australia National Cricket Team on the International stage and scored 27,483 runs across all formats. Ponting ended up scoring a total of 71 hundreds in international cricket. On his special day, fans took to social media and shared some heartwarming birthday wishes for the former Australian World Cup-winning captain. Under Ponting, Australia went on to win the 2003 and 2007 Cricket World Cups and also the 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy. Ricky Ponting Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Great Australia Captain As He Turns 50.

'Happy Birthday humanity saver'

Happy Birthday humanity saver, Mr Ricky Ponting 🐐 pic.twitter.com/I1eTGU2gOf — N (@18_is_goat) December 19, 2024

'Happy birthday Ricky Ponting'

Players to be part of Most Wins 377 - RICKY PONTING* 336 - M Jayawardene 324 - Virat Kohli 309 - Rohit Sharma 307 - Sachin Tendulkar Happy birthday Ricky Ponting 💥 pic.twitter.com/w8ZChqeAkd — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@StatsofARY) December 19, 2024

'Happy Birthday to one of the All-Time Greats'

'X' User Wishes Ricky Ponting on his Special Day

13000+ runs in ODIs & Tests 3rd most 100s in INTL cricket 41 Test 100s 30 ODI 100s 2-time CWC winning captain • 3 as player 2-time CT winning captain IPL winner as player+coach 4 ICC trophies as captain Most runs in winning cause in INTL cricket Happy birthday Ricky Ponting. 💙 pic.twitter.com/KAqS5OnRhm — Aadvik⁴⁵ (@208_off_153) December 19, 2024

'Happy Birthday to my all-time favourite Ricky Punter Ponting'

Happy Birthday to my all time favourite Ricky Punter Ponting @RickyPonting — Suraj Raheja (@_CricketFreak_) December 19, 2024

