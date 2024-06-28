Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh slammed former England skipper Michael Vaughan for claiming that Team India received favouritism against England in the semi-final match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 held in Guyana. Harbhajan bashed Vaughan while replying to his tweet on Twitter and stated that they were outplayed by India in all the departments. T20 World Cup 2024: Team India Arrive in Barbados Ahead of Final Match Against South Africa (Watch Video).

Harbhajan Singh Bashes Michael Vaughan

What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic… https://t.co/2osEFYJeFC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)