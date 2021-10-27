Harbhajan Singh slammed Mohammad Amir for the 'Lord's Test No-Ball' spot-fixing incident in 2010 as the two continue to exchange war of words on Twitter. The former Indian pacer criticized the Pakistan cricketer for 'disgracing' the game of cricket.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)