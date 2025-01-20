Hardik Pandya is known for his closeness with his fans, which was on display at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where the ace all-rounder took time after India's training session and signed autographs. In the video clip, Pandya could be seen signing his signature on jerseys or clothes much to the happiness of his fans in the stadium. Pandya will be in action on January 22, when India takes on England in IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025. Mohammed Shami Joins Team India After Long-Injury Layoff, Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Welcomes Star Pacer With Hug Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 At Eden Gardens (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Signs Autographs For Lucky Fans

Hardik Pandya signing autographs for fans after the practice session at Eden Gardens Very nice gesture from Hardik!#HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/lsGXkQUp7i — Samar (@SamarPa71046193) January 20, 2025

