Mohammed Shami joined the Indian National Cricket Team after a long injury layoff, which began after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and now will be in action during the IND vs ENG T20I 2025 series. In a clip shared by BCCI on social media platform X, Shami could be first seen getting a welcome hug from bowling coach Morne Morkel and then showcasing the pacer's training at Eden Gardens ahead of the IND vs ENG 1st T20I 2025, which takes place on January 22. India's Squad for T20I Series vs England Announced: Mohammed Shami Returns After Recovery from Injury, Jasprit Bumrah Rested; Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain.

Mohammed Shami Joins Team India After ICC WC 2023

