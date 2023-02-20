Harmanpreet Kaur, current Indian captain, has been a mainstay for Indian batting for a long time now. She has seen lots of ups and downs for the Women's cricket team and her immense experience has made her a deserving candidate to take forward the baton of leadership handed over by Mithali Raj. As she leads her troops to the field against Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group stage match, she becomes the first cricketer to play 150 T20 Internationals, across both men and women's cricket. An amazing achievement which speaks volumes of her experience and longevity.

150th T20I For Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 First woman cricketer to play 1⃣5⃣0⃣ T20Is 🙌 🔝 Congratulations to #TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet on a special landmark 👏 👏#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X1DyIqhlZI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 20, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes First Cricketer To Play 150 T20I Matches

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first cricketer to play 150 T20I matches. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 20, 2023

