The West Indies Women's National Cricket Team has emerged victorious over the Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team in the three-match T20I series after Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle helped West Indies beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 3rd T20I. Batting first SL-W were only able to score 141 runs in 20 overs and in response, WI-W chased the target in 19.5 overs and went on to win the series. After getting whitewashed in the ODI series, West Indies Women made a comeback to win the three-match T20I series. Shemaine Campbelle won the Player of the Match award for her unbeaten knock of 41 runs in 30 balls. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Complete Highest Opening Partnership Ever in Women's Tests, Achieve Feat During IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024.

West Indies Women Win By 6 Wickets

