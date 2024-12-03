Former South Africa national cricket team cricketer Herschelle Gibbs cheekily poked AB de Villiers for not winning an Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Herschelle Gibbs replied to a fan on his 'X' (formerly Twitter), where the former opener said he won an IPL trophy. Gibbs's reply came after a fan told him that some AB de Villiers says Gibbs hasn't scored runs in the Champions Trophy tournament. Notably, Herschelle Gibbs won an IPL trophy in the 2009 edition with the Deccan Chargers while AB de Villiers failed to get his hands on the elusive title. LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Hints At Rishabh Pant Opening the Batting In Upcoming IPL 2025 Season, Picks Either of Aiden Markram or Mitchell Marsh As His Opening Partner (Watch Video).

Herschelle Gibbs Hilarious Reply to a Fan

And I’ve won an IPL as well 😂😂😂 — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) December 2, 2024

