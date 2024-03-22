After the T20I series won by Sri Lanka and the ODI series won by Bangladesh, it is now time for a couple of Test matches between both sides. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 2024 will start on March 22 and it has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The 1st Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. But fans can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Test series on the FanCode app and website with a minimal subscription fee. ‘6, 6, 4, 6, 6’ Alana King Smashes Fahima Khatun for 28 Runs in One Over, Breaks Record for Most Sixes Hit During BAN-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)