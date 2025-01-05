After action-packed Day 1 and Day 2 of the fifth Test between the India national cricket team and the Australia national cricket team, play will resume on Day 3 with the visitors aiming to give a challenging target to the host. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 is being hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Day 3 action will start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 5. Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 free live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on the Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channel. India vs Australia 5th Test 2024-25 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. Will It Rain in Sydney During IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3 at SCG? Check Live Weather Forecast.

IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 Day 3 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

15 wickets, a Rishabh Pant special & a lot of drama on Day 2! 🔥 The match hangs in the balance as we await a deciding Day 3 tomorrow... ⏳#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 3 | SUN, 5th Jan, 5 AM | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/lI9WqakDJ4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

