After winning the Emerging Team’s Cup, the Sri Lanka young side will look to conquer the Asia Cup 2024 also. They will take on Nepal U19 on the opening day of the tournament. The Nepal U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 match will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium on November 29. The Nepal U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live broadcast of the tournament. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the Nepal U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. When is India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024? Know Date and Time in IST.

Nepal U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024

The Asian Cricket Council proudly announces its partnership with @SonySportsNetwk, granting them exclusive media rights for all ACC Asia Cup tournaments from 2024 to 2031. Click here for more info: https://t.co/m8tAQwBU12#ACC pic.twitter.com/5MFg24xImF — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 22, 2024

