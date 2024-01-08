Zimbabwe will be ready to face Sri Lanka for the 2nd match of the three-match ODI series. The 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will take place on Monday, January 8 at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fans in India can watch the live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI on Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels. The live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode apps. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI 2024 Called Off Due to Persistent Rain in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI

#SriLanka and #Zimbabwe are back for round 2⃣ after a rain-soaked showdown in the 1⃣st ODI.



Don't miss out on #SLvZIM

⚔ : 2nd ODI

⏰ : 2:30 PM

📍 : #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/Cxw7dFZ1qx— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 8, 2024

