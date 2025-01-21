The West Indies Women’s national cricket team won the first ODI (One Day International) against the Bangladesh Women’s national cricket team chasing down the 199-run target. The side will look to seal the three-match series with another comprehensive win. West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Werner Park at Nebraska. The West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI 2025 match is expected to start at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out WI-W vs BAN-W viewing options. Sadly, due to the absence of the official broadcaster, the West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI 2025 live telecast will not be available in India. But West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI 2025 live streaming will be available on FanCode App. Bangladesh Women Announce 16-Member Squad For White-Ball Series Against West Indies Women.

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI 2025 Live

Who will come out on 🔝? Find out when the Bangla tigresses take on West Indies women for the first time in a bilateral series, LIVE on #FanCode! 😍#WIvBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/ggaTFHLTbx — FanCode (@FanCode) January 19, 2025

