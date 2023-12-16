West Indies will eye a series win while England would hope to stay alive when these two teams meet in the third T20I on December 16. The WI vs ENG 3rd T20I will be played at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the WI vs ENG 3rd T20I will not be available for live telecast with there being no official broadcast partner. But fans can surely enjoy WI vs ENG live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Andre Russell Hits Explosive Shot for a Six Despite Going Off-Balance During WI vs ENG 2nd T20I (Watch Video).

WI vs ENG 3rd T20I 2023

England in a must-win situation to stay alive in the series. You know what your Saturday night plans should be! #WIvENG #WIvENGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/a5ckP5yxiP — FanCode (@FanCode) December 16, 2023

