Hashmatullah Shahidi and Afsar Zazai have helped Afghanistan produce a strong response at 535/3 after Zimbabwe posted 586. The ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 Day 5 is set to continue at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st Test 2024 live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of a broadcast partner. Fans however have an online viewing option and they can watch the ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024 live streaming on the FanCode app, but at the cost of a match pass. Rahmat Shah Registers Afghanistan's Highest Individual Score in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs AFG 1st Test 2024.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details

A historic occasion for Zimbabwe as they host Afghanistan in their first home Boxing Day Test in 28 years! 🙌



Watch the 1st Test from 1:30 PM tomorrow, LIVE on #FanCode! #ZIMvAFGonFanCode pic.twitter.com/ChZzpmc3MZ— FanCode (@FanCode) December 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)