Dubai Capitals are taking on Sharjah Warriors in the ILT20 2024 on Monday, January 22. The match is being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, starting at 8 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner of the ILT20 2024 in India and the Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match live telecast on And Pictures. Zee5, the official OTT platform for the Zee network will provide live streaming online of this match. Josh Brown Hits Most Sixes By a Player in One Innings of Big Bash League, Achieves Feat During His 140 off 57 Balls in Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2023–24 Match.

