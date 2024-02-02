The International League T20 2024 has produced some unpredictable and nail-biting match finishes. In the next fixture, Sharjah Warriors will be facing the MI Emirates on Friday, February 2, 2024. The game will start at 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The ILT20 2024 match between Sharjah Warriors and MI Emirates will be telecasted live on And Pictures in India. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Zee5 app or website. Shaheen Afridi Meets Manchester United Co-Owner Avram Glazer On Sidelines of ILT20 2024, Shares Video.

Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Can the in-form Warriors maintain their winning run❓ Or will the star-studded MI Emirates get back to winning ways 🤔#MIEvSW | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge | #DPWorldILT20onZee pic.twitter.com/XIo7feClJ3 — Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) February 2, 2024

