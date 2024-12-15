After a string of low scores in Test cricket, Australia national cricket team veteran batter Steve Smith hammered his first century in the high-voltage Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The former Australia captain achieved the glorious three-figure mark during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. Steve Smith achieved this feat in just 185 balls. Earlier, star batter Travis Head also smashed a blistering hundred in the first innings. With this century, Smith hammered his 10th Test ton against the India national cricket team. Smith is now joint-first with England's Joe Root for most Test 100s against Team India. Steve Smith and Travis Head shared a double-century partnership for the fourth wicket. Travis Head Hits Back-To-Back Centuries In Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Slams 10th Test Ton Against India

33rd Test Century for Steve Smith

For the first time in 25 innings, since the 2023 Ashes at Lord's, Steve Smith has a Test match century! It's the 33rd of his career, moving him into outright second for Australia 👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4kt6rcDsYJ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 15, 2024

