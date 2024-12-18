IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024: India's Fighting Effort With Bat Ensures a Draw in Brisbane Match Against Australia; Five-Match Series Level at 1–1

The third Test between India vs Australia in Brisbane was drawn. Stylish batter Travis Head was awarded Player of the Match for his magnificent century in the first innings.

KL Rahul (Photo: @BCCI/X)
Socially Utkarsh Rathour| Dec 18, 2024 11:34 AM IST

The third Test match in Brisbane between Australia and Team India ended in a draw after rain and bad light played spoilsport throughout the Gabba Test.  Earlier, Australia scored 445 runs in the first innings after Travis Head and Steve Smith smashed brilliant centuries. In reply, India made 260 runs after KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja scored crucial half-centuries, which helped the visitors to avoid the follow-on. In the second innings of Australia on Day 5, the host declared at 89/7 and set a challenging target of 275 runs. While chasing, India made 8/0, but bad light ensured no more play on Day 5, and the thrilling Brisbane Test ended in a draw. Travis Head Injury Update: Michael Vaughan Confirms Star Australia Batter To Miss Fielding in India's Second Innings During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Drawn

