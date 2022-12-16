India continues their domination in the 1st Test against Bangladesh as they take a huge lead of 512 before declaring their innings. They showed inspired performance with bat in the third inningd as Subhman Gill (110) got his maiden hundred in Test cricket, and it was soon followed by another hundred after a long time from Cheteshwar Pujara (102*). It was immediately after Pujara's hundred, KL Rahul declared the innings on 258/2, giving Bangladesh a mountain of 513 runs to climb in the fourth innings. IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022 Day 3: Shubman Gill Brings up Maiden Test Century.

