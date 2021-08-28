After staging a fightback on the third day, the Indian batsmen were dismissed in just first session of the fourth day of the third Test match as they ended up losing the third Test match at the Headingley Cricket Ground, by an innings and 78 runs. See some of the reactions to this result:

See Michael Vaughan's tweet:

Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021

James Anderson, one of England's heroes:

Incredible stats about Jimmy Anderson in the second innings in home tests. Last 9 innings, 2 wickets at 155 from 121 overs. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2021

Introspection required:

Perhaps India’s most disappointing defeat in the last 4-5 years. Calls for deep introspection, change in tactics and some personnel methinks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2021

TV Series vs regular 9-5 jobs:

Indians under Virat Kholi is like watching an action packed web series, Emotions, drama, action and cuss words mc,bc too ....while Joe Root and company are like normal working people on 9 to 5 jobs ...#INDvsEND #ChaloKoiBaatNahi @SonyLIV — Suresh Menon (@sureshnmenon) August 28, 2021

