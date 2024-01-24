The uncapped England cricketer Shoaib Bashir has now finally resolved and received his visa to travel to India for the five-match Test series on the coming weekend. The 1st match of the five-match Test series between India and England will start on Thursday, January 25. Due to his Pakistani heritage, Shoaib Bashir was facing trouble entering India. A lot of eyeballs were directed towards Bashir after England picked the uncapped spinner for their Test squad. Shoaib Bashir Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Uncapped Pakistan-Origin Spinner Picked in England’s Squad for Test Series Against India.

Shoaib Bashir Has Now Received His Visa

Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend.



We're glad the situation has now been resolved.#INDvENG | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/vTHdChIOIi— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2024

