The India women's national cricket team secured a comprehensive victory of 115 runs in the second ODI against the West Indies women's national cricket team at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, on Tuesday, December 24. Batting first, the Women in Blue slammed their joint-highest total in the ODIs. Harleen Deol slammed 115 runs, whereas Smriti Mandhana (53), Pratika Rawal (76), and Jemimah Rodrigues (52) powered the host to 358/5. While defending 359, Indian bowlers displayed an all-round performance with the ball after West Indies' women skipper Hayley Matthews (106) scored a fighting century. The Women in Maroon were all-out for 243 and lost the one-sided affair by 160 runs. With this victory, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. India Women's Cricket Team Registers Their Joint-Highest-Total in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat By Scoring 358/5 During IND-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2024.

An Easy Victory for India Women's Cricket Team

A comfortable win and an unassailable series lead sealed for India ✅ 📝 #INDvWI: https://t.co/4oNGMYbxUV pic.twitter.com/EwGt3yBjhy — ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2024

