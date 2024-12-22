Just like the T20I series, India Women start the ODI series against West Indies with a victory and take 1-0 lead in the series. In the first ODI at Vadodara, India Women secure a mammoth victory by 211 runs. Batting first, India received a great start through a dominant knock from Smriti Mandhana. Debutant Pratika Rawal along with Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur provided her good support. With strong finishes from Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh, India reached a strong total of 314/9 on board. Zaida James was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with her maiden five-wicket haul. Chasing it, West Indies went nowhere as they lost their five wickets for only 26 runs. The rest of them were able to take them to a respectable 103. Renuka Singh scalped her maiden five-wicket haul too. Harmanpreet Kaur Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Aaliyah Alleyne During IND-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

