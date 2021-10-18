Netherlands have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Ireland in a Round 1 clash at the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.You can take a look at the playing XI of both sides below:

Toss news from Abu Dhabi 📰 Netherlands have won the toss and elected to bat first. #T20WorldCup | #IREvNED | https://t.co/TRm5wxuxrO pic.twitter.com/VETstj7cYZ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2021

💥 NETHERLANDS OPT TO BAT 💥#Ireland bowling first as they begin #T20WorldCup campaign against #Netherlands in Abu Dhabi 👍 Will they make as strong a start as Scotland did? 🤔 📺 Watch on SS Cricket 👉 https://t.co/u2spY6Xa23 📱 #IREvNED scorecard 👉 https://t.co/y2XzNlO2a9 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)