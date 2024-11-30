The India Under-19 cricket team will clash against rivals Pakistan Under-19 cricket team in the ongoing ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024 on November 30. The INDU19 vs PAKU19 match will be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 10:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024, meaning fans in India won't be able to get live telecast viewing options on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and other DTT avenues. IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and More About India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

IND U19 vs PAK U19 Live

𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 ⏳♨️ Two explosive matches are coming your way as India U19 go head to head against Pakistan U19 and UAE U19 will go up against Japan U19! 👊#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/EC4zhvOEJl — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 29, 2024

