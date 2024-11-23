The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. The Indian side was in a great position entering day 2 of the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 with seven wickets already in the pocket. Jasprit Bumrah continued his effective performance and delivered yet another blow to the Australian side picking up Alex Carey’s wicket early. This completes Bumrah’s five-wicket haul. This is his 11th overall five-wicket haul in Test and 2nd in Australia. Rishabh Pant Hits ‘Unorthodox’ Six to Pat Cummins During India vs Australia BGT 2024-25 1st Test (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Completes Five0Wicket Haul in IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024

5⃣-wicket haul! ✅ Jasprit Bumrah's 11th in Test cricket 👏 👏 A cracking start to the morning for #TeamIndia on Day 2 👌 👌 Live ▶️ https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1YNs653kiX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2024

