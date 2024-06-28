India left-arm spinner Axar Patel provided his team with the much-needed first breakthrough during the IND vs ENG ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match in the form of English captain Jos Buttler. Buttler tried to reverse sweep Patel but in the end, got a top edge on the ball which went straight to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The Indian all-rounder struck on the very first ball of his spell. Shivam Dube Funny Memes Go Viral As He Departs for Golden Duck During IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final.

Axar Patel Removes Jos Buttler

