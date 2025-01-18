The Vidarbha Cricket Team defeated the Maharashtra side in the semifinal while the Karnataka cricket team won against the Haryana team to advance to the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 final. Both sides will be in action for the finale game on Saturday, January 18. The Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 match is set to take place at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 has the official broadcasting rights for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 and fans can watch the live telecast of the Karnataka vs Vidarbha match on Sports18 Khel TV Channel. Fans in India can tune into the JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming viewing option of the Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 match. MS Dhoni, Daughter Ziva Have Adorable Moment With Pet Dog, CSK Shares 'Therapawtic' Video.

Karnataka vs Vidarbha Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024–25 Live Streaming Details

𝐀 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲🏛️ 🆚 𝐃𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬🌠 4⃣-time Champions Karnataka eyeing glory once again 🔥 Dream chasers Vidarbha chasing their 1⃣st title 🌟 Big stage. Nerves. Excitement: All Set for a cracking finale💥 - By @jigsactin#VijayHazareTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/jRGAGw1OkG — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 18, 2025

