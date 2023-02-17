Ravindra Jadeja became the fastest Indian to take 250 wickets and score more than 2500 runs during Day 1 of India vs Australia 2nd Test 2023, on Friday, February 17. The stellar all-rounder achieved this remarkable feat in 62 Test matches, more than Kapil Dev's 131 matches. He has also surpassed Imran Khan, who achieved such a feat in 88 games. Jadeja now sits only behind England legend Ian Botham's count of 102 matches. Ravi Ashwin Completes 700 First-Class Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja's Unique Record

Milestone 🚨 - @imjadeja becomes the fastest Indian and second fastest in world cricket to 250 Test wickets and 2500 Test runs 🫡🫡#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/FjpuOuFbOK — BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2023

Fastest Asian, Second Only to Ian Botham

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo credit: JioTV)

