Though India won its last match against Namibia by 9 wickets, Virat Kohli and his team ended their T20 World Cup campaign on Monday. Having lost the big two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, the Indian team fell short of efforts in winning over their strongest competitors in the UAE. Meanwhile, cricketers came forward to support the team and extended hope of shining brighter in the future games. Kl Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina were among the others who shared their messages and thanked everyone for showing utmost faith in them throughout.

Take a Look at the Cricketers' Reactions:

KL Rahul

Not the ideal World Cup for us, but we learn and grow. Grateful to all our fans for the love and support. Thank you to our coaches for helping us grow as cricketers. A big shout-out to @imVkohli for being a leader who led by example and for everything you have done for us. 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/oejHdUvCZ8 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 9, 2021

Hardik Pandya

This wasn’t how we wanted our World Cup campaign to go. We fell short but we will work twice as hard to repay the faith and support shown to us by our fans. Thank you to everyone who cheered us on at the stadiums and everyone back home 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/n8ZnHhEm6H — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 9, 2021

Rishabh Pant

Thank you for showing your love and support. We will come back stronger. 🙏🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/uhgmWt9XQT — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) November 8, 2021

Mohammad Shami

Dinesh Karthik

Our campaign may have ended here, but not the support of a billion fans. Life has its ups & downs and so do sports. Let's regroup and focus on the new season ahead. My best wishes with the boys for many more sweet moments in the time ahead. #TeamIndia 💙 #INDvsNAM #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NyC04tQ00X — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 8, 2021

Suresh Raina

Congratulations on winning the game tonight Team India & @ImRo45 brother to score 3000 runs in T20I. You all will come back stronger & better, wishing you boys the best! 🙌🇮🇳 #INDvNAM — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 8, 2021

