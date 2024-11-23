The India national cricket team is playing against the Australia national cricket team in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at Perth. Behind Indian pacers’ strong performances, the side has a slight edge in the match. Indian batters also batted well in the second inning and both openers formed a hundred-run partnership to extend India’s lead. KL Rahul completed his 16 th half century and will look to go for the three-figure mark. ‘If You Don’t See the Gap…’: Hubballi Dharwad City Police Take Funny Jibe at KL Rahul’s Controversial Dismissal During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 (See Post).

KL Rahul Completes His Half-Century During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 2

FIFTY!@klrahul brings up a gritty half-century, his 16th in Test cricket 👏👏 The opening partnership now stands at 128 runs. Live - https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo…… #AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mKCMagUwAE — BCCI (@BCCI) November 23, 2024

