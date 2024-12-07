Australia Captain Pat Cummins bowled a stunning bodyline bouncer to inform India opener KL Rahul, which dismissed Rahul for just seven runs during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide. The incident happened during the fourth over of the second innings when Cummins bowled a superb bouncer towards Rahul. The opener was looking to play a pull shot but ended up gloving to the wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Rahul made seven runs off 10 balls, including one four. After stumps on day 2, the visitors are struggling at 128/5 and trailing by 29 runs with five wickets in hand. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024: Sunil Gavaskar Calls Mohammed Siraj’s Fiery Send-Off to Travis Head ‘Unnecessary.’

What a Beauty From Pat Cummins

