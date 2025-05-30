A bizarre incident was spotted was spotted during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Kusal Mendis and Sai Sudharsan were stitching a steady partnership when Kusal Mendis tried to pull Mitchell Santner from the backfoot. Just when he planted his backfoot, it slipped and he fell over knocking off his own stumps. Mendis was dismissed hit-wicket and he couldn't believe his luck. The dug-out looked disappointed too. Fans Allege Shubman Gill Ignored Hardik Pandya’s Handshake Offer at Coin Toss During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match in Mullanpur (Watch Video).

Kusal Mendis Hit-Wicket Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)