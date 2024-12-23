A bizarre incident occurred at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne during the Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2024-25 match. The Docklands Stadium uses a closed roof. Perth Scorchers batter Cooper Connolly was on crease when he struck Melbourne Renegades bowler Kane Richardson hard and the ball went straight up. It continued rising till it hit the stadium roof and came down. According to earlier rules of BBL, a ball hitting the stadium roof was awarded as six runs but according to revised rule, it is a dead ball. Sam Konstas Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 19-Year-Old Batsman Set to Make Debut During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test At MCG.

Cooper Connolly's Skyscraping Strike to Kane Richardson Hits Docklands Stadium Roof

That one hit the roof 👀#BBL14 pic.twitter.com/1LZqOtIHTs — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2024

